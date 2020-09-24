Betty Sue Weddle King Betty Sue Weddle King, 84, of Floyd, passed away on Monday September 21, 2020. She was a life long resident of Floyd County, with her work life devoted to Pannell Knitting and Floyd Pharmacy, until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Pete King; parents, Albert and Josephine Weddle; and brother, William Weddle. Betty is survived by her nephew, Doug Weddle (Audra); great nieces', Kaitlyn Weddle, Mckenzie Weddle; sister-in-law, Zelwood Donnelly Weddle; along with special friend and caregiver, Pat Harris. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Gardner funeral home with Pastor Mike Varner and Pastor Ted Turner officiating. Interment will follow in Restvale Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friends may come by Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to sign the guest book. If you choose to come to the services, please wear a face mask inside of the facilities due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com . The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.