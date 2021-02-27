Sweet Aunt Sis, although you will be greatly missed by all that love you, it must have been wonderful for you to finally see the face of God. May you enjoy your new room in the mansion of Jesus. All your family and friends on Earth are looking forward to reuniting with you again someday in Heaven. I will always treasure my little doll that you made and gave to me. May you rest in peace, and may the Lord comfort all those who are grieving for you. Love always, your great niece Shelly.❤

Michele (Shelly) Powell-Parker Family February 27, 2021