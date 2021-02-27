Beulah Gillespie Powell
April 24, 1928 - February 26, 2021
ATKINS, Va.
Beulah Gillespie Powell at the age of 92 went Home to be with the Lord from a long illness on Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home in Atkins, Va.
Beulah was born in Chatham Hill, Va. to the late Charles Edward Gillespie and Nora Webb Gillespie. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin H. Powell of 65 years; sisters, Janie Gillespie Peterson, Emma Ford Tuell, Anna Lee Ford Price, Cosby Gillespie Ratcliffe, Dorothy Gillespie Pike Gentry; brothers, Thomas, Edward, William, James, and Paul Gillespie.
She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a member of the First Church of God in Atkins and also attended the First Church of God in Groseclose. She was very active in the church, often volunteering to help with the food pantry and other activities for the church. After retiring from many years at Harwood Manufacturing of Marion, she enjoyed going on trips with her friends from the church, antique hunting for depression glass, making crafts and going to craft shows, growing beautiful flowers and gardening. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren whenever possible.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Powell Gilreath and husband, Rockey of Dover, Del.; son, Gary Randall Powell and wife, Jenny of Atkins; granddaughters, Jessica Gilreath McCloskey and husband, Gabe of Elkton, Md., Brandy Powell Barker and husband, Joey of Bristol, Tenn.; grandson, Eric Gilreath and wife, Stefanie of Wilmington, Del.; great-granddaughters, Bryleigh Barker, Tenley Barker, Charlotte Gilreath, Rory McCloskey, and soon to arrive baby boy McCloskey; brothers, Earl Lee Gillespie of Atkins and Henry Curtis Gillespie of Norfolk.
The family would like to extend a special Thanks to Christy Musser who has been with mom for over four years, Melissa Atkins, Jessica Edwards, Sonia Hall, and to Wythe Hospice of SWVA for all the special loving care given.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Reverend William Wagner officiating. Funeral services will also be live streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook Page. Entombment will follow in the Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Beulah to a charity of her choice c/o Bradley's Funeral Home. The family asks that masks are required, and social distancing practices observed. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Powell Family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.