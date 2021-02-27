Menu
Beulah Gillespie Powell
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Beulah Gillespie Powell

April 24, 1928 - February 26, 2021

ATKINS, Va.

Beulah Gillespie Powell at the age of 92 went Home to be with the Lord from a long illness on Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home in Atkins, Va.

Beulah was born in Chatham Hill, Va. to the late Charles Edward Gillespie and Nora Webb Gillespie. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin H. Powell of 65 years; sisters, Janie Gillespie Peterson, Emma Ford Tuell, Anna Lee Ford Price, Cosby Gillespie Ratcliffe, Dorothy Gillespie Pike Gentry; brothers, Thomas, Edward, William, James, and Paul Gillespie.

She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a member of the First Church of God in Atkins and also attended the First Church of God in Groseclose. She was very active in the church, often volunteering to help with the food pantry and other activities for the church. After retiring from many years at Harwood Manufacturing of Marion, she enjoyed going on trips with her friends from the church, antique hunting for depression glass, making crafts and going to craft shows, growing beautiful flowers and gardening. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren whenever possible.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Powell Gilreath and husband, Rockey of Dover, Del.; son, Gary Randall Powell and wife, Jenny of Atkins; granddaughters, Jessica Gilreath McCloskey and husband, Gabe of Elkton, Md., Brandy Powell Barker and husband, Joey of Bristol, Tenn.; grandson, Eric Gilreath and wife, Stefanie of Wilmington, Del.; great-granddaughters, Bryleigh Barker, Tenley Barker, Charlotte Gilreath, Rory McCloskey, and soon to arrive baby boy McCloskey; brothers, Earl Lee Gillespie of Atkins and Henry Curtis Gillespie of Norfolk.

The family would like to extend a special Thanks to Christy Musser who has been with mom for over four years, Melissa Atkins, Jessica Edwards, Sonia Hall, and to Wythe Hospice of SWVA for all the special loving care given.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Reverend William Wagner officiating. Funeral services will also be live streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook Page. Entombment will follow in the Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Beulah to a charity of her choice c/o Bradley's Funeral Home. The family asks that masks are required, and social distancing practices observed. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Powell Family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Mar
2
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sandy, there is a special place in our hearts for our mothers. I pray that God will touch your heart with peace and comfort.
Shirley Winebarger
Friend
March 2, 2021
I will miss Beulah I've known her all my life and my prayers go out to Sandy and Randy. Know that she will watch over you until you meet again.
Teresa Welch
Friend
March 2, 2021
Sandy and Randy , all of family sorry to here about your Mom .Thinking of you all .PRAYERS
Roby,Carolyn,And Family Parks
Friend
March 2, 2021
Always a smile and seat at the table. Love Aunt Sis. The circle will be unbroken
Ron n Kathy Gillespie Gillespie
Family
February 28, 2021
Randy and Sandy, all of the family. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. We are so very sorry for your loss. Love to each one of you, Mike and Sherry.
Sherry Trail
Family
February 27, 2021
Sweet caring aunt. So many great memories. She walks with the angels and suffers no more. To God be the glory!
Michael Pike
Family
February 27, 2021
Sweet Aunt Sis, although you will be greatly missed by all that love you, it must have been wonderful for you to finally see the face of God. May you enjoy your new room in the mansion of Jesus. All your family and friends on Earth are looking forward to reuniting with you again someday in Heaven. I will always treasure my little doll that you made and gave to me. May you rest in peace, and may the Lord comfort all those who are grieving for you. Love always, your great niece Shelly.❤
Michele (Shelly) Powell-Parker
Family
February 27, 2021
She will be missed.Mark & Teresa Barker
Mark/Teresa Barker
Friend
February 27, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Janet Barker
February 27, 2021
Randy, Jenny and Brandy, Lots of hugs and prayers for the loss of Mrs. Beulah! She was always so sweet to me when we came to visit.
Becky Blevins
Friend
February 27, 2021
Becky Woods-Blevins
Friend
February 27, 2021
Randy and Sandy we are so sorry for the loss of your sweet momma. May God give you both strength and comfort in knowing she is with your daddy now and what a time they are having with their new bodies in their forever mansion and our gracious Savior. Sending prayers for you all during this very difficult time. Sincerely, Duane/Rebessa Greer & Family
Duane/Rebessa Greer
February 26, 2021
