Beulah Marie Radford Yearout
Beulah Marie Radford Yearout, 71, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Pearson Yearout; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Yearout.
Beulah was an incredibly strong woman. She never had easy life, growing up in a rural Floyd County as one of 14 silbings, but she was happy. For 25 years she battled multiple forms of cancer and today she's not fighting anymore. She loved being a grandmother more than anything else and she let everyone know that. If there are three things Beulah would want everyone to know it's 1. She loved her Lord and savior with all her heart. 2. She loved her family unconditionally. 3. She loved and cared for her friends and neighbors.
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Ron and Joyce Yearout and Don Yearout; grandsons, William, Kieffer, Cameron, and Ben Yearout; and granddaughters, Molly and Abby Yearout.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, in the Beaver Creek Cemetery with Pastor Warren Bumgarner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please note, masks and social distancing are highly encouraged for outdoor services.
