Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bill E. Mumpower
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Bill E. Mumpower

February 24, 1930 - November 25, 2020

Bill E. Mumpower, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 24, 1930 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Claude and Margaret "Maggie" Sharrett Mumpower. Bill was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a former employee of Bristol Steel and Holston Hardware. Bill was a member of Fellowship Chapel and member of the King Masonic Lodge #461 F&AM since 1959.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Bowery Mumpower; and brothers, Otis Mumpower, Buford Mumpower, Doug Mumpower and Thurman Mumpower.

Survivors include his daughter, Cam Mumpower; grandchildren, Brad Hale and wife, Erika, Geoffrey Hale; great-grandchildren, Colin Hale, Danika Hale, Emilia Hale, Addison Hale, Mia Hale, and Lily Hale; half-brothers, Elmer Mumpower, Claude Mumpower Jr., Ike Mumpower, Aubrey Mumpower and Wayne Mumpower.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: OYEKTO

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Nov
30
Interment
11:00a.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Cam, Brad, Geoffrey, I´m so sorry to hear about your dad and grandfather. He was such a sweet man and will sorely be missed. You all will be in my families prayers.
Chris Huddleston
November 27, 2020