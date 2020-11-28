Bill E. Mumpower
February 24, 1930 - November 25, 2020
Bill E. Mumpower, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He was born February 24, 1930 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Claude and Margaret "Maggie" Sharrett Mumpower. Bill was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a former employee of Bristol Steel and Holston Hardware. Bill was a member of Fellowship Chapel and member of the King Masonic Lodge #461 F&AM since 1959.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Bowery Mumpower; and brothers, Otis Mumpower, Buford Mumpower, Doug Mumpower and Thurman Mumpower.
Survivors include his daughter, Cam Mumpower; grandchildren, Brad Hale and wife, Erika, Geoffrey Hale; great-grandchildren, Colin Hale, Danika Hale, Emilia Hale, Addison Hale, Mia Hale, and Lily Hale; half-brothers, Elmer Mumpower, Claude Mumpower Jr., Ike Mumpower, Aubrey Mumpower and Wayne Mumpower.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.