Bill Proffitt
February 7, 1934 - December 4, 2020
Bill Proffitt, 86, of Green Cove, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Green Cove, Va., on February 7, 1934, a son of the late Vonnie "Trap" and Mary Proffitt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charlie Proffitt and George Proffitt.
He lived in northern Virginia where he worked as the maintenance supervisor for Arlington County from 1968 until his retirement in 1986. He returned back to his hometown in Green Cove in 1989. He was a member of the Whitetop Community Senior Citizens Center and the Green Cove Baptist Church. Bill loved gardening, playing cards, old antique cars, feeding his trout fish in his pond, and was an avid country music fan.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rebecca Ann Proffitt; one son, Charles T. Proffitt and his wife, Hope; one daughter, Mary R. Proffitt; four grandchildren, Rebecca L. Simoni and her husband, Justin, Amanda M. Proffitt, Connor C. Proffitt, and Chase P. Proffitt; one great-grandson, Sherrod J. Ware; four brothers, Gene Proffitt, Tracy Proffitt and his wife, Phyllis, Herb Proffitt and his wife, Carla, and Roger Proffitt and his wife, Margie; four sisters, Shelby Blevins, Linda Proffitt Weaver, Wanda Blevins and her husband, Wilton, and Joy Proffitt; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Green Cove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Benny Weaver, Michael Weaver, Carroll Lee Weaver, Randy Hicks, Travis Proffitt, and Jessie Proffitt. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Mt. Rogers Volunteer Rescue and Fire Department, P.O. Box 47, Whitetop, VA 24292.
