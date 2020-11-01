Menu
Bill Venable
June 2, 1934 - October 29, 2020

Bill Venable, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on June 2, 1934, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Thomas and Mamie Hudson Venable.

Bill was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a self-employed painter. Bill was a man of faith and enjoyed attending all churches and mostly attended Parkway Baptist Church.

Survivors include his special friend, Helen; and several extended family members.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Sunrise Cemetery with Dr. Gary Montgomery officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkway Baptist Church, 1253 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 1, 2020.
Bill was a great friend for over 30 years and an associate pastor with me (Rev, Roger L. Ball) for over 19 years at Faith Baptist Tabernacle and my friend will surely be missed.

(2 Corinthians 5:1) For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.
Rev. Roger L. Ball
Coworker
October 31, 2020