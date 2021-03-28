Menu
Billey Gerald "Bill" Adkins Sr.
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Billey Gerald "Bill" Adkins Sr.

June 12, 1934 - March 25, 2021

Billey Gerald "Bill" Adkins Sr., age 86, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his friends in Bath County.

He was born on June 12, 1934, to the late Ellis and Mildred Adkins in Dickenson County, Va.

In addition to his parents, Billey was also preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ethel Kennedy Adkins; son, Billey Gerald "Jerry" Adkins, Jr.; and three siblings, E.G., Frank, and Ray Adkins.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Adkins, and wife, Tessa, of Bristol, Va.; sister, Margaret Saunders of Ohio; four grandchildren, Matt, Destiny, Canon, and Mia Adkins; and two great-grandchildren, Gerald and Emily Adkins.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Temple Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Gary Harless officiating. Matt, Canon, and Gerald Adkins as well as Vayard Harrison, Frankie Mullins, and Kenny Sauls, will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jackson Memorial Church, 11313 Goose Creek Rd., Bristol, VA 24202.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to longtime friends, Charlotte and Frankie Mullins.

Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Temple Hill Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill was not just and uncle, but also a friend who enjoyed life and all that mother nature had to offer. I never knew him to be disappointed in a hunting or fishing adventure, he always enjoyed the time spent with family and friends. I will miss our phone calls.
Dennis McReynolds
March 29, 2021
