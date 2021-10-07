Billy Bear
December 19, 1949 - October 04, 2021
RURAL RETREAT, Va.
Billy Bear, age 71, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.
Billy Bear always had a helping hand complete with a smile whenever he ran into a friend, for Billy never knew a stranger. He was devoted to the Lord and his family. Billy was a loving husband, dad, and papaw. There aren't many sweeter, kinder people in this world than Billy. Now the honey bees helped keep him sweet for sure and if he had a second to whittle something – he would. Billy Bear will sure be missed by the people who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Everett Bear; and parents, Top and Cordia Bear.
Billy is survived by his wife, Karen H. Bear; sons, Scottie Bear and wife, Beth, and BJ Bear and wife, Michele, all of Rural Retreat, Va.; stepsons, Ronald Puckett and wife, Tina, of Trussville, Ala., Heath Puckett and wife, Victoria, of Hoover, Ala., and Travis Puckett and wife, Diana, of Rural Retreat, Va.; sisters, Joan Minnick, Becky Langston, and Ellen Bear, all of Rural Retreat, Va.; grandchildren, Ian, Mya, Levi, Anita, Kiley, Bill, Jacob, Aidan, Noah, Isla, Taylor, Alex, and Lexi; great-granddaughter, C.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor David Osborne officiating. Burial will be private in Rosewood Memorial Gardens, Rural Retreat, Va.
To share memories of Billy Bear, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Billy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 7, 2021.