Billy D. Crowe
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Billy D. Crowe

Billy D. Crowe, 92, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tenn. Born on December 21, 1928, he was the eldest son of the late Fred and Mary Bowman Crowe of Piney Flats, Tenn.

A friend and helpful hand to all who were fortunate enough to cross his path, Billy was a long-time member of Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church. He served as Sunday School Superintendent, supported building the new sanctuary, canned thousands quarts of apple butter and green beans and helped in preparing many breakfasts.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen Milhorn Crowe; daughter, Pamela Crowe Carr; son-in-law, John Jeffrey Carr; grandsons, Brennen and Eoin Carr; sister, Sue Crowe Cross; brother, Lynn Crowe and wife, Sandra; sister in-law, Shirley Crowe, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Hero's Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684, officiated by Mr. Dell Gates and the Rev. Bryan Wyke. Serving as pallbearers will be Brennen Carr, Eoin Carr, Mark Milhorn, Ryan Milhorn, Paul Lockhart, Christopher Johnston, David Wade and Jeff Tester. Honorary pallbearers include R.E. Milhorn, Lynn Crowe, Howard Tester, Ray Watkins and Colin Watkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Elizabeth Chapel, United Methodist Church, 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road, Bluff City, TN 37618.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Crowe and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Committal
11:00a.m.
Mountain Home National Cemetery
215 Hero's Drive, Mountain Home, TN
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Crowe, I'm so terribly sorry to hear of your husband's passing. I will keep you and your family in my prayers during this sad time. Sincerely, Sharon Garland (Cosmetology class of 1988)
Sharon Garland
February 27, 2021
Mr. Crowe I am sorry to hear of the passing of your loving husband Billy. You and your family are in my prayers
Revonda Barrett Rife
February 25, 2021
We are so very sad to hear of Billy´s passing. He was a good friend that was always so kind and helpful to all that knew him. Our deepest sympathy to Helen, Pamela, and family,
Eddie and Glenna
February 25, 2021
Helen, I am so sorry. Love and prayers to you and all your family.
Linda Reaves
February 24, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about his passing we will pray for you and your family.....
Michelle jackson
February 24, 2021
Sister Helen and Pamela, with loving hearts and prayers, we are thinking of you at this very trying time. May God bless you and give you comfort and peace with many cherished memories.
Mary Kaylor, Bluff City Chapter No. 414 OES
February 24, 2021
