Billy D. Crowe
Billy D. Crowe, 92, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tenn. Born on December 21, 1928, he was the eldest son of the late Fred and Mary Bowman Crowe of Piney Flats, Tenn.
A friend and helpful hand to all who were fortunate enough to cross his path, Billy was a long-time member of Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church. He served as Sunday School Superintendent, supported building the new sanctuary, canned thousands quarts of apple butter and green beans and helped in preparing many breakfasts.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen Milhorn Crowe; daughter, Pamela Crowe Carr; son-in-law, John Jeffrey Carr; grandsons, Brennen and Eoin Carr; sister, Sue Crowe Cross; brother, Lynn Crowe and wife, Sandra; sister in-law, Shirley Crowe, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Hero's Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684, officiated by Mr. Dell Gates and the Rev. Bryan Wyke. Serving as pallbearers will be Brennen Carr, Eoin Carr, Mark Milhorn, Ryan Milhorn, Paul Lockhart, Christopher Johnston, David Wade and Jeff Tester. Honorary pallbearers include R.E. Milhorn, Lynn Crowe, Howard Tester, Ray Watkins and Colin Watkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Elizabeth Chapel, United Methodist Church, 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road, Bluff City, TN 37618.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mr. Crowe and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.