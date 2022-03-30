Billy Buford Hayes
July 2, 1937 - May 23, 2021
Buford, age 83, made his journey to be with his LORD on Sunday, May 23, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Jane Rutledge Hayes; two daughters, Deborah Jane Hayes Rice and husband, Leighton "Grizz" Rice, and Teresa Ann Hayes Pelletier and husband, Clifton Pelletier; four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.
Buford loved the Lord and was a member of Avoca Christian Church. He was a devoted husband and father and loved and cherished each and every one of his family. He wanted to help future generations by donating his body to Restore Life USA.
A graveside memorial will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Shipley Cemetery, Hickory Tree Rd., with Dr. Wayne Emery officiating. Many loved ones, family and friends attended a celebration of life Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his home to honor him.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 30, 2022.