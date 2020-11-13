Billy Michael Hutton
July 8, 1952 - November 11, 2020
Billy Michael "Mike" Hutton, age 68, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Mike was born on July 8, 1952, to the Billy J. and Marie McCroskey Hutton, and he was a lifelong resident of Bristol. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, and was a member o the TN/VA Beagle Club.
Surviving include his father and stepmother, Billy James Hutton and Jean; special friend, Robin O'Dell; stepbrothers, Steve Caronna and wife, Connie, and Bob Caronna and wife, Rebecca; and several nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Marie McCroskey Hutton and his brother, Gary Wayne Hutton.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Breeding officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday evening, November 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 13, 2020.