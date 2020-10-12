Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Billy Ray Williams Sr.
1961 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1961
DIED
October 11, 2020
Billy Ray Williams Sr.

June 9, 1961 - October 11, 2020

MARION, Va.

Billy Ray Williams Sr., age 59, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.

Billy was born in Marion, Va. to the late Everette and Martha Heath Williams. Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by a sister, Diana Hamm; twin infant siblings; mother-in-law, Ruth Farmer; and his best friend, Kenneth Emory.

Billy was a hard-working dedicated husband and father that had been employed with General Dynamics for the past 20 years. Most of all, he loved his grandkids.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Farmer Williams; children, Jessica Stone and husband, Joshua, Kimberly Hill and husband, Randy, Jolene Stansell and husband, Aaron, Billy Williams Jr. and wife, Misty, and Hannah Williams and Aaron; grandchildren, Jonah Hill, Joshua Hill, Jaxon Hill, Elaina Parker, and Baby Stone; sisters, Mary Fortune and husband, James, Janie Terry and husband, Rick, Patricia Hamm and husband, Randy, and Christina Hancock and husband, Michael; father-in-law, Eddie Farmer; bonus kids, Jessica and Jacob Emory; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Paul Jones and Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow in the Thomas Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, October 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Williams Family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Oct
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
Jessica and family,
We are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Kathy and Freddie Bishop
Kathy Bishop
Coworker
October 11, 2020
My condolences to the Williams family. I worked with Billy at General Dynamics for many years. He was a wonderful person and co worker who will be missed by all. God Bless you all.
Kathy Hollars
Friend
October 11, 2020
A sad loss at such a young age. Sending prayers.
Terry OBrien
Friend
October 11, 2020
Love n Prayers Rest in Peace Bill
James n Daria Lester
Friend
October 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss,he was a good person..Mark and Teresa Barker
Mark Barker
Acquaintance
October 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Connie Reeves
Friend
October 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I will be praying for you all.
Martha Harris
Friend
October 11, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Billy's passing. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. May God comfort you as only He can
Helen and Glen Vernon
Friend
October 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
October 11, 2020