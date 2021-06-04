Menu
Billy Martin Rhymer
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Billy Martin Rhymer

January 12, 1934 - June 2, 2021

Damascus, Va.

Billy Martin Rhymer, age 87, passed away on Wednesday June 2, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Billy was born in Konnarock, Va., on January 12, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Lillie Thompson Rhymer, along with several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his son, Billy Dale Rhymer of Glade Spring; daughter, Debbie Cook and husband, Ronald, of Johnson City, Tenn.; special friend, Nancy Hand of Damascus; grandchildren, MacKenzie Broome, Chelsa Rhymer, and Trevan Rhymer and wife, Brooke; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Billy's wishes, all services will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Rhymer family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 4, 2021.
Nancy Billy Debbie so sorry for your loss
Mary Neely
Friend
June 4, 2021
Trevan and family, you are all in my prayers. I am so sorry for your loss!
Vickie Hamm
Family
June 4, 2021
Sorry to hear about BIll he was a good friend and was always happy to talk with you about anything he was always kind to my dad when he was around he will be missed
Tony Lewis
June 4, 2021
Sheriff Blake Andis and the Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their sympathy in the death of Billy Rhymer. If our Sheriff’s Office can be of assistance to you during your time of sadness, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sheriff Andis and Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Blake Andis
June 4, 2021
My father always had respect for your father Billy I'm to hear about your dad he was a good man and loved by many if there's anything you need or I can do for you please let me know Carol Junior Blevins
Carroll R Blevins
Friend
June 3, 2021
You will be messed may god bless your family.
Robin Davis
June 3, 2021
Chelsa i am so sorry to hear about your papaw passing away you all are in my thoughts and prayers
Gregory Widener
June 3, 2021
I was glad to be able to call you a friend,
Rest in peace old friend.
Donnie Hampton
Friend
June 3, 2021
Rest in Peace
James Walls
Friend
June 3, 2021
Prayers for the family .
Phyllis Parson
Neighbor
June 3, 2021
Rip Bill, you will be missed by so many.
Sandra Billings
June 3, 2021
