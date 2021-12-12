Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billy I. "B.I." Sparks
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Funeral Home
1116 Cedar Valley Drive
Cedar Bluff, VA
Billy I. "B.I." Sparks

Billy I. Sparks "B.I." peacefully transitioned from this world into heaven on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in his home, surrounded by family and friends.

B.I. was born in Tazewell County, on December 2, 1948, son of the late John and Crecie Sparks. After graduating high school, B.I. joined the Army and served his country during the Vietnam era. He married the love of his life, Constance Puckett, on April 25, 1969. He became a member of the Virginia State Police in 1971, serving in Buchanan, Tazewell and Washington County for a total of 33 years, retiring in the rank of First Sergeant. Although his career was an important part of who he was, he felt his biggest accomplishment was being a husband, dad, and poppaw to his family. B.I. loved spending time with family and friends, and would light up a room when he played the piano and sang. He especially enjoyed his outings with his golfing buddies, several of whom have gone on before him. B.I.'s strength and compassion were unwavering, and will be remembered by all who knew him.

B.I. had many other accomplishments which include many certifications and awards throughout his years of service with the Virginia State Police. He was a past Post Commander for the American Legion in Grundy, and was also a Kentucky Colonel. He had the opportunity to play and sing with both Christian groups and Country bands including Gospel Mission, Shortridge Sisters, Happy Time Singers, Janie Fricke and Bob Campbell.

His legacy will live on through those he leaves behind, his wife of 52 years, Connie; his son, Kevin (Ginger); daughter, Jenny Johnson (Michael), and his daughter, Katie Justice (Tim); grandchildren, Brianna Sparks and fiancé, Mekkel, Mackenzie Munro (Kaleb), Logan Justice (Sydney), Hunter Sparks and fiancée, Kaitlyn, Kassidy Justice, Peyton Sparks, and Brandon Johnson; and one great-granddaughter, Evaleigh, and another to be born in May. He also leaves behind his sister, Sarah Taylor; brother, Jonah Sparks, along with many nieces and nephews that loved him so. He also leaves his dearest friend, his buddy, Tom Watson (Robin). He was preceded in death by a brother and four sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Highlands Fellowship Country Tent in Abingdon. Visitation will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. A service will follow at 2 p.m. Minister Mike Rife will be officiating and the Virginia State Police Honor Guard will be assisting.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Faith in Action, P.O. Box 2419, Abingdon, VA 24212. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. William Handy, Home Nursing Company, Inc. Hospice Group, and to all family and friends who have supported us throughout this journey.

The family is being served by Singleton Funeral Services in Cedar Bluff.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Singleton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So Sorry To Hear About Billy´s Passing. My Thoughts and Prayers Will Be With The Family
Mary Farley
Friend
December 13, 2021
On behalf of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Order offers its deepest condolences and is proud of a life well lived by Colonel Sparks.
Sherry Crose, Executive Director, Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results