Billy I. "B.I." SparksBilly I. Sparks "B.I." peacefully transitioned from this world into heaven on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in his home, surrounded by family and friends.B.I. was born in Tazewell County, on December 2, 1948, son of the late John and Crecie Sparks. After graduating high school, B.I. joined the Army and served his country during the Vietnam era. He married the love of his life, Constance Puckett, on April 25, 1969. He became a member of the Virginia State Police in 1971, serving in Buchanan, Tazewell and Washington County for a total of 33 years, retiring in the rank of First Sergeant. Although his career was an important part of who he was, he felt his biggest accomplishment was being a husband, dad, and poppaw to his family. B.I. loved spending time with family and friends, and would light up a room when he played the piano and sang. He especially enjoyed his outings with his golfing buddies, several of whom have gone on before him. B.I.'s strength and compassion were unwavering, and will be remembered by all who knew him.B.I. had many other accomplishments which include many certifications and awards throughout his years of service with the Virginia State Police. He was a past Post Commander for the American Legion in Grundy, and was also a Kentucky Colonel. He had the opportunity to play and sing with both Christian groups and Country bands including Gospel Mission, Shortridge Sisters, Happy Time Singers, Janie Fricke and Bob Campbell.His legacy will live on through those he leaves behind, his wife of 52 years, Connie; his son, Kevin (Ginger); daughter, Jenny Johnson (Michael), and his daughter, Katie Justice (Tim); grandchildren, Brianna Sparks and fiancé, Mekkel, Mackenzie Munro (Kaleb), Logan Justice (Sydney), Hunter Sparks and fiancée, Kaitlyn, Kassidy Justice, Peyton Sparks, and Brandon Johnson; and one great-granddaughter, Evaleigh, and another to be born in May. He also leaves behind his sister, Sarah Taylor; brother, Jonah Sparks, along with many nieces and nephews that loved him so. He also leaves his dearest friend, his buddy, Tom Watson (Robin). He was preceded in death by a brother and four sisters.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Highlands Fellowship Country Tent in Abingdon. Visitation will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. A service will follow at 2 p.m. Minister Mike Rife will be officiating and the Virginia State Police Honor Guard will be assisting.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Faith in Action, P.O. Box 2419, Abingdon, VA 24212. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. William Handy, Home Nursing Company, Inc. Hospice Group, and to all family and friends who have supported us throughout this journey.The family is being served by Singleton Funeral Services in Cedar Bluff.