Billy Walter Whited
August 22,1949 - September 27, 2021
With sorrow, love, and gratitude, the family of Billy Walter Whited, 72, of Pine Creek section of Swords Creek, Va., announces his passing on Monday, September 27, 2021, at his home. He was born in Richlands, Va., on August 22, 1949. He was survived by his wife of 56 years, Hazel Baldwin Whited. Remembered are his parents, Walter and Dulcie Whited of Pine Creek, Va.; two brothers, Jerry Whited and Randall Whited; three sisters, Judy Whited Marshall, Nancy Whited Dill, and Tammy Whited Perkins; and his beloved daughter, Abigail Whited Brewster who all preceded him in death.
He will be lovingly remembered by his surviving family, wife, Hazel Baldwin Whited; two daughters, Angela Whited Beavers and Pattie Whited Hale; grandchildren, Shawn Fields, Jeffery Brewster, Cory Hale, Emily Brewster, Timara Hale, Billy Brewster, Zachary Brewster, and Timicia Hale; and great-grandchildren, Rylee, Liam, Jaye, Finley, Everly, Conner and Carina. He was also survived by his only living brother, Raleigh Whited.
At the young age of 16, Bill committed his life to growing and supporting his family with his wife Hazel by beginning work in the coal mines where he worked for nearly 40 years. In those early years, at the age of 17, he built their home at Pine Creek, where he and Hazel have resided for over 50 years, raised their three daughters, and enjoyed all of their grandchildren. Bill will be remembered by his family, friends, and the Pine Creek community for his kind nature, dedication to his family, willingness to help his neighbors, and especially for his love of hunting and the outdoors. In honor of his life, the family will be holding a graveside memorial service at The Richardson Cemetery on Horton Ridge, Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2 pm. Along with a traditional spiritual service honoring his passing; Bill will also be honored by the UMWA, of which he was a dedicated member for many years.
The service will be open to close friends and family, and the Pine Creek Community. The family is receiving friends and the Pine Creek community at the home as visitors may want to stop by. A small gathering will be held at the home after the memorial service for close friends and family. Flowers or gifts may be sent to Hurst Scott Funeral Home of Richlands. Even though the service and gathering will be outside, the family asks those visiting to please wear a face covering.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 Second Street, Richlands, Virginia
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.