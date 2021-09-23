Bobbie Harrison Dye
July 26, 1946 - September 21, 2021
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Bobbie Harrison Dye, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September, 21, 2021. Bobbie was a gentle loving, caring, joyful family man. He retired from Bristol Regional Medical Center after 30+ years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lillian Dye of Meadowview, Va.
Bobbie is survived by his precious wife of 53 years, Cheryl Dye of Meadowview, Va.; two daughters, Tonya Casey and husband, Mark of Abingdon, Va., Leah Matney and husband, James, of Kingsport, Tn.; son, Rodney Dye of Glade Spring, Va. Bobbie loved his 10 grandchildren, and his four great-grandchildren who affectionately called him Poppie. He is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Denzau and husband, Richard of Abingdon, Va., Reatha Horton and husband Brian of Meadowview, Va.; and two brothers, Charles Dye of Bristol, Va., and Al Dye and wife, Sharon of Meadowview, Va.
Bobbie attended Fletchers Chapel Church in Abingdon, Va. most of his life. He will always be remembered by a miracle provided just for him by his Loving Savior on February 2, 1992.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Blackwells Chapel Cemetery in Meadowview, Va. with the Rev. Mark Casey, and the Rev. Shawn Helton officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday evening at D.R. Henderson Funeral Home.
The family would like to honor Pastor Ronnie Matney for his care and friendship over the years.
