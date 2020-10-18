Menu
Bobbie Kay Stone
Bobbie Kay Stone, 77, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Christian Care Center of Bristol.

Bobbie was born in Arkansas, before moving to Kingsport in 1995. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephews. Bobbie was a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University where she received her Bachelor's Degree in education. She was a loving sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ila Merle Stone; and brothers, Dickie, Charles, and Tommy Stone.

Survivors include her sister, Sherry May and husband, Eugene, of Dover, Florida; nephews, Allan Stone, Charles Stone and wife, Alicia, Robert May and wife, Connie, and Jonathan May and wife, Candy; nieces, Regina Thomas and husband, Wade, and Shelley May; along with a host of extended family and friends.

No formal services will be conducted at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, in her honor.

To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Stone family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 18, 2020.
