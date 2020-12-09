Bobby Junior Dollar
Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Bobby Junior Dollar, age 76, of Jefferson, Georgia, who passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Mr. Dollar was born in Abingdon, Virginia, a son to the late Arie Lester Dollar and the late Rose Ellen Gentry Dollar. Mr. Dollar was a Home Builder and also worked as a Diesel Machinist for Norfolk Southern. Mr. Dollar was a member of the Highlands Fellowship Church in Abingdon, Virginia and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Dollar was preceded in death by his brothers, J.C. Dollar and Layton Dollar.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene Gay Dollar; daughter, Dana Michelle Dollar Wynn and her husband, Robert Eugene "Bobby" Wynn; grandchildren, Jenna Nicole Wynn and Jonaphen Scott Wynn; sisters, Elizabeth Gobble, Carol May and Sue Dollar; and brother, Donald Dollar.
A memorial service for Mr. Dollar will be held on a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 9, 2020.