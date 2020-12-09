Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobby Junior Dollar
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA
Bobby Junior Dollar

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Bobby Junior Dollar, age 76, of Jefferson, Georgia, who passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Mr. Dollar was born in Abingdon, Virginia, a son to the late Arie Lester Dollar and the late Rose Ellen Gentry Dollar. Mr. Dollar was a Home Builder and also worked as a Diesel Machinist for Norfolk Southern. Mr. Dollar was a member of the Highlands Fellowship Church in Abingdon, Virginia and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Dollar was preceded in death by his brothers, J.C. Dollar and Layton Dollar.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene Gay Dollar; daughter, Dana Michelle Dollar Wynn and her husband, Robert Eugene "Bobby" Wynn; grandchildren, Jenna Nicole Wynn and Jonaphen Scott Wynn; sisters, Elizabeth Gobble, Carol May and Sue Dollar; and brother, Donald Dollar.

A memorial service for Mr. Dollar will be held on a later date.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Evans Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Evans Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We're so sorry for your loss and we will miss our times together, especially Karoke with him.
Rick & Anne B.
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results