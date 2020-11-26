Menu
Bobby Fred Widner
1942 - 2020
BORN
April 19, 1942
DIED
November 24, 2020
Bobby Fred Widner

April 19, 1942 - November 24, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Bobby Fred Widner Sr., age 78, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.

He was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Clyde Preston Widner and Myrtie Combs Widner and was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie Lee Hash Widner; his son, Bobby Fred Widner Jr. and David Lee Widner; sister, Ellen Moore; brother, Clyde Raymond Widner.

Bobby was retired from ABF as a truck driver with many years of service. He was a member of the Grosses Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on his tractors and was a member of the Iron mountain tractor Club.

Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Widner; three sisters, Lois "Sis", Lorraine and Grace; three brothers, Preston, Jack and Dean; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Grosses Creek Cemetery with the Reverend Dennis Eller officiating. The family will have a private viewing at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the Widner family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

307 Old Stage Road Chilhowie, VA 24319

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Grosses Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
If I passed by his house 10 times. Bob would throw up his hand 10 times. I'm still going to look for him. Sitting on that porch.
Chris Shumate
Neighbor
November 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Uncle Bobby was a giant of a man with equal size heart.
Connie Luoma Pearson, your northern Minnesota family
Connie Pearson
Family
November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bob , he was a great man. He and Miss Bettie are together again. If I can do anything Debbie please let me know.
Deena Barron
Friend
November 24, 2020