Bobby Leroy McGuire
Bobby Leroy McGuire

August 3, 1943 - September 25, 2020

Bobby Leroy McGuire of Bristol, Tenn., entered into God's glorious kingdom on September 25, 2020, with his beloved daughter, Teresa and loving son-in-law, Rex Boggs by his side.

A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 20572 Benhams Road, Bristol, VA 24202, Thursday, October 1, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Akard Funeral Home

1912 West State Street
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
20572 Benhams Road, Bristol, Virginia
Oct
1
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
20572 Benhams Road, Bristol, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Akard Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
A Great Man and a Great Friend. Bob was always there for anyone, at anytime. We Miss him dearly. Rest in eternal peace, and glory, Dear friend.
Ed Massie
Friend
September 28, 2020
IT IS WITH MUCH SADNESS I LEARNED OF BOBS PASSING.HE WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.HE WAS A GOOD PERSON AND BROTHER IN LAW.CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY.
MARCIE kishbaugh
September 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for the loss of your Daddy. I will always remember Bobbys smile and I think the last time I seen him was riding a horse. He was a wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Teresa and all the family. Much Love d=O<û
Mike and Tammy Hackney
September 27, 2020