Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobby Sherwin Long
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mountain City Funeral Home
224 South Church Street
Mountain City, TN
Bobby Sherwin Long

February 14, 1938 - January 11, 2022

Bobby Sherwin Long, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Bobby was born on February 14, 1938, in Shady Valley, Tenn., to the late Giles M. Long and Mary Ann Garland Long. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Leona Dumic Long Blevins; his daughter, Sherrie Dee Long; and niece Elizabeth Brookshire.

Bobby was a 1956 graduate of Johnson County High School. After graduating from high school he joined the Army. After leaving the Army he worked with an electrical company in South Carolina for several years. He became a self-employed entrepreneur, buying and selling antiques and various collectibles. Bobby was a self-taught guitar player and singer. He loved to sing and play at our family reunions by entertaining all his family and friends. He also played in several different musical bands.

Bobby was a member of the Shady Valley Church of Christ. He also listened to In Touch Ministries of Dr. Charles Stanley on TV on Sunday morning.

He is survived by his sisters, Jolene Long Litton and husband, George and sons, Leonard and Patrick; Daisy Everett and son, Paul T. Everett; and Mary Glenn Long Hawkins, son, Jeffrey Brookshire, daughter, Lisa Hawkins, grandson, Robby Moody, granddaughter, Kaitlin Shephard.

A memorial service for Bobby S. Long will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Bobby Sherwin Long has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Mountain City Funeral Home
224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Mountain City Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mountain City Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Bobby you will be missed by all of us. I always send a birthday card for Feb 14th. I sure will miss you. see you in heaven someday. you loved your birthday. wish you could have celebrated one more. God had other plans. bless you.
pastor Judith Mills
Friend
February 1, 2022
The End of an Era, For a Bigger Than Life Guy. RIP, Bob
John Gillispie
January 22, 2022
Hate to hear about bob he loved coming to Pickerscove going to miss him
Donald Hartley
January 21, 2022
So sorry to hear this. Traded with and knew Bob for years. GOD bless Rest In Peace.
Jeff Henderson
Friend
January 20, 2022
So sorry for your loss Bob was a good friend. He will surly be missed
Tommy "Peanut" Sykes
January 16, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Rest in Peace Bob you will be missed deeply.
Barry and Karen Sykes
Friend
January 15, 2022
We will miss Bob dearly,he was my trading buddy an best friend,we know God will be taking care of you now,we love you bob.
Steve hurd and Betty hurd
Friend
January 15, 2022
So sorry to hear this. Bob was my friend for many years and the last of the local traders. I will certainly miss my old buddy and the family has my sincere colendences.
Kim Shaffer
Friend
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results