Bobby Wayne Trent
October 25, 1950 - June 3, 2021
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Mr. Bobby Wayne Trent, age 70, passed away peacefully as he transitioned from this life on earth, to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Bobby was a lifelong resident of Meadowview, Va. He graduated from Holston High School and served his country in the United States Army in Germany.
He graduated from Bristol Commercial College with a degree in Business Administration. He had worked as an Electrician for several years prior to his retirement. Bobby loved to coon hunt with his friends and family when he was able. He loved to put out his garden with his grandson, who was the pride of his life. He also had a love to trade and tinker with tractors.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Jack Trent; and his brother, Eddie Trent; and stepson, Robert Reece Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Shirley Trent of the home; his loving mother, Mae Trent; three sisters, Peggy Moore (Donnie), JoAnn Kennedy, and Sue Allison; two brothers, Johnny Trent (Nell) and Andy Trent (Linda); stepson, Daniel Reece; two granddaughters, Allicia Reece and Natasha Reece Sallee; grandson, Adam Reece; special great-grandson, Brogyn Blaylock; and a very special friend, Curt Heath; He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with Elder Curt Heath officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Military Honors by the Highlands Honor Guard and the United States Army will be conducted on Monday at the graveside.
