Bobbye L. Blevins
Bobbye L. Blevins, 86, of Kannapolis, N.C., passed peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020, in Roanoke, Va.
Bobbye joined the United States Air Force soon after graduating from Cumberland High School, Cumberland, Ky., in 1952. Her military career was concluded two years later in 1954 after marrying Billy J. Blevins, whom she met while both were serving in the U.S. Air Force at Fort Bragg, N.C. Bobbye raised four children, at times on her own while Bill deployed to various military assignments including Spain, Canada, Nevada, Tennessee, South Dakota, Alaska, and Florida. Upon her husband's military retirement in 1968 at Homestead Air Force Base, Florida she worked for a number of years for Southern Bell Telephone before relocating with her family in 1979 to Marion, Va. Upon Bill retiring from Brunswick Defense Corporation she and her husband moved to Kannapolis, N.C., where they lived from 1987 to 2017.
Survivors include her beloved and cherished children, William Joseph Blevins (Colleen) of Mount Vernon, Wash.; daughter, Rebecca Gail Archer of Mount Gilead, N.C.; Randall Eugene Blevins (Sharon) of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Karen Marie Gustavson (Eric), Chris Archer (Lori), Maegan Archer, Christina LaPerle (Andre), Kimberly Blevins, and William Blevins, six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other beloved relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Blevins; her son, Robert Jeffrey Blevins; sisters, Louise Herrington and Lounette King; and parents, Herbert and Janett Woliver Livingston.
The family would especially like to thank the Virginia Veterans Care Center for the thoughtful care and support they provided.
A graveside service with military honor guard will be held at a later date at Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in her memory. Simpson Funeral Home, Roanoke, VA is assisting the family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.