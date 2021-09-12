Menu
Bonnie Lee Carpenter
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue
Lebanon, VA
Bonnie Lee Carpenter

January 31, 1946 - September 9, 2021

Bonnie Lee Cox Carpenter, age 75, a resident of the Corn Valley section of Russell County, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at a Tazewell, Va. hospital after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born on January 31, 1946, she was the daughter of Garnett and Bessie Gay Cox. The oldest girl in a family of eight children, Bonnie spent her early years on a mountain farm where she learned to work hard and value family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jerry, Buford, and Marvin and four infant siblings. In addition to her husband of 50 years, Bob Carpenter, her daughter, Melanie Carpenter Sneed and her great-granddaughter Briley Carpenter also preceded her in death.

Bonnie was a member of Elk Garden United Methodist Church and attended faithfully until her declining health kept her homebound. She was a long-time employee of Russell Manufacturing and Lear Corporation until her retirement in 2008.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Robert Carpenter and Frankie (Brenda) Carpenter; grandsons, Justin (Kaylea) Carpenter, Nathan Carpenter, Austin Carpenter, and Tyler (Kristy) Hess; granddaughters, Tara (Adam) Dale, Allyson Carpenter and Olivia Sneed; son-in-law, Bobby Sneed; great-grandchildren, Braden Dale, Abigail Combs, Jaxon Couch, Emma Carpenter, Brysen Dale, Skyla Couch, Braylon Carpenter, Braxden Hess and Blakely Hess. Also surviving are brothers Gailen (Ethel) Cox and David Cox; sisters, Joan (Mark) Dickinson and Tina Earls; sister-in-law, Betsy Hagy and numerous other family members.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Elk Garden Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Elk Garden United Methodist Church with Pastor Valerie Ritter officiating. Interment will follow in the Cox Family Cemetery in Belfast, Va.

The family will receive friends at the church on Monday one hour prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Share memories of Bonnie and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com.

Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 12, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear of Bonnie´s passing. I loved Bonnie. Im praying for everyone. Love , Dora
Dora Noel
September 30, 2021
