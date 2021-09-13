Bonnie Lee Carpenter
January 31, 1946 - September 9, 2021
Bonnie Lee Cox Carpenter, age 75, a resident of the Corn Valley section of Russell County, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Elk Garden United Methodist Church with Pastor Valerie Ritter officiating. Interment will follow in the Cox Family Cemetery in Belfast, Va.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Elk Garden Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends at the church on Monday one hour prior to the service.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests that those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Share memories of Bonnie and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com
.
Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 13, 2021.