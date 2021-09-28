Bradley Kent Cross
May 21, 1955 - September 22, 2021
BRISTOL, Tenn.
Bradley Kent Cross, age 66, of Bristol, Tennessee went to be with the Lord after a long struggle on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born May 21, 1955 in Bluff City, Tennessee to the late Paul and Peggy Cross.
Brad was a loving husband and father who really enjoyed life. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing, hiking, camping, boating, and hunting, and sharing these experiences with his family.
Brad began working in the Heating and Air trade while in high school, and started a business partnership, Comfort Corp., at the age of 19. He then went on to establish his own business, Designed Air Systems, several years later.
Brad was honest, hard-working, and a person everyone could depend on.
In addition to his parents, Brad was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Cross, and his infant brother, Jackie Cross.
Left to cherish Brad's memory are his wife of almost 30 years, Lisa Cross; two daughters, Rachel Cross, and Dedra Wilson and husband Bruce; three granddaughters, Kendra, Haley, and Kari Wilson; two sisters, Loretta Cross, and Patricia Doran and husband LeRoy; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service (19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210), with Minister Dwight Shaffer officiating.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook.
The family of Bradley Kent Cross is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. 24210 (276-623-2700).
Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 28, 2021.