Brady Douglas StevensFebruary 14, 1966 - September 24, 2020Brady Douglas Stevens, 54, of Cleveland, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Owens Funeral Service.Immediately following the visitation for Mr. Stevens, family and friends will go in procession to Temple Hill Memorial Park. A service will be held in the mausoleum with the Rev. Leon Musick officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.Share memories and condolences with the Stevens family at www.owensfuneralservice.com Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.