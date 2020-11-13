David and I are so saddened over the passing of Brandon! I will always remember his contagious smile and sparkling eyes. He was always so polite and cooperative in school and brought a ray of sunshine to everyone around him. Keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers!

May God bless all of them with comfort, peace and strength in the days ahead.

David and Connie Wyatt

Connie Wyatt Teacher November 12, 2020