Brandon Russell
July, 19, 1993 - March 4 2021
RURAL RETREAT, Va.
Brandon Russell, age 27, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Brandon was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Crouse McAllister and his grandfather, Raymond Russell.
Brandon had many talents, self-taught guitar player and song writer. He loved to entertain his family and friends at parties and campfires. Brandon was known for being the class clown all through school. He loved being the little brother to Timothy and Brent; a big brother to Konnor; and uncle to Abby and Ruston, but what he was the proudest was being the Daddy to his eight year old daughter, Eliza Jane. When Brandon wasn't entertaining, he loved gaming with his brothers or target practice. His vibrant, kind manner will be missed by his family, friends and everyone he came in contact with as a super nice server at Macado's in Marion.
Brandon is survived by his daughter, Eliza Jane Russell of Rural Retreat, Va.; mother, Carol Rabara and partner, Conley Puckett, of Rural Retreat, Va.; father, Monte Russell and wife, Pam, of Marion, Va.; brothers, Timothy Rabara of Marion, Va., Konner Puckett of Marion, Va., Brent Conklin of West Va., and TA Ray of Marion, Va.; sister, Misty Asbury of Marion, Va.; grandmother, Leona Russell; and special friends, Becca Patterson, Kevin Glass, Taylor Arnold, Alex Olinger, and Cody Pennington.
Family will receive friends Monday, March 8, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver- Brown Chapel. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
To share memories of Brandon Russell please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Brandon's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.