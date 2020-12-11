Brenda "Tene" McCroskey Carrier
December 29, 1935 - December 9, 2020
Brenda "Tene" McCroskey Carrier, age 84, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Bristol, Va., a daughter to the late Robert "Bob" and Ella McCroskey. Brenda was a former secretary at Sperry-Univac and was a member of Volunteer Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Carrier; son, David Carrier; sister, Virginia Roberts; brothers, Donald McCroskey and Hurley McCroskey.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Bays and husband, Phil; grandchildren, Justin Carrier, Cody Carrier, Lindsey Cuddy and husband, Eric, Chad Bays, Wes Bays and wife, Brittany; great-grandchildren, Audreyana, Raegan, Averie, and Emery Cuddy; sister, Marjorie Sculthorpe; brothers, Arthur McCroskey and wife, Carol, Richard McCroskey and wife, Goldie; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tony French officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required. Burial will be private. The funeral may be viewed by livestreaming at www.Oneroomstreaming.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Volunteer Baptist Church at 2695 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 11, 2020.