Brenda McCroskey "Tene" Carrier
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Brenda "Tene" McCroskey Carrier

December 29, 1935 - December 9, 2020

Brenda "Tene" McCroskey Carrier, age 84, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Bristol, Va., a daughter to the late Robert "Bob" and Ella McCroskey. Brenda was a former secretary at Sperry-Univac and was a member of Volunteer Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Carrier; son, David Carrier; sister, Virginia Roberts; brothers, Donald McCroskey and Hurley McCroskey.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Bays and husband, Phil; grandchildren, Justin Carrier, Cody Carrier, Lindsey Cuddy and husband, Eric, Chad Bays, Wes Bays and wife, Brittany; great-grandchildren, Audreyana, Raegan, Averie, and Emery Cuddy; sister, Marjorie Sculthorpe; brothers, Arthur McCroskey and wife, Carol, Richard McCroskey and wife, Goldie; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tony French officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required. Burial will be private. The funeral may be viewed by livestreaming at www.Oneroomstreaming.com Event Id: WeaverFH, Password: OOGVNH

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Volunteer Baptist Church at 2695 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Am gone miss Mrs.Carrier so much.shes with our heavely father .my heart goes to her daugher .she will always be missed
Laquitahiggs
December 12, 2020
I'm going to miss my bingo buddy so much! Miss Brenda was such a precious lady and I loved her very much. Thank you for giving me the chance to be in her life! It was an honor to get to know her and care for her.
Jessie
December 12, 2020
I´m so sorry to hear of Tenes´ passing. Please know that prayers are being said for all of you
Brenda Godsey Robbins
December 11, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of her passing. She was a true Christian warrior coming to church in spite of her infirmities. She will be missed. Prayers to all the family.
Danny and Peggy Hill
December 11, 2020
