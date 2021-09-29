Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Greene
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
R.A. Clark Funeral Service, Inc. - Bristol
224 Midway Medical Park
Bristol, TN
Brenda Greene

March 7, 1956 - September 26, 2021

Brenda Greene departed this life Sunday, September 26, 2021.

She was graduate from Virginia High school. She went to Northeast State where she earned an associate's degree and East Tennessee State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in accounting.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Whitley Johnson, and two sisters, Debra and Valerie.

Brenda is survived by her daughters, Iena Greene and Jeri Stewart; son, Melvin Underwood; father, the Rev. Dr. W.A. Johnson; six siblings, Festus, Michael, Hope, Jerry, Troy, and Arthur; two grandchildren, Ty'Quan and Ty'Myra; her "Babe", Bud Stewart; and all of those that she touched in her life.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Lee St. Baptist Church 1 Mary St. Bristol, Va. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the hour of service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice.

Professional service and care of Mrs. Brenda Greene and her family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc., (423) 764-8584.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lee St. Baptist Church
1 Mary St., Bristol, VA
Sep
30
Service
3:00p.m.
Lee St. Baptist Church
1 Mary St., Bristol, VA
Funeral services provided by:
R.A. Clark Funeral Service, Inc. - Bristol
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by R.A. Clark Funeral Service, Inc. - Bristol.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.