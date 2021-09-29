Brenda Greene
March 7, 1956 - September 26, 2021
Brenda Greene departed this life Sunday, September 26, 2021.
She was graduate from Virginia High school. She went to Northeast State where she earned an associate's degree and East Tennessee State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in accounting.
Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Whitley Johnson, and two sisters, Debra and Valerie.
Brenda is survived by her daughters, Iena Greene and Jeri Stewart; son, Melvin Underwood; father, the Rev. Dr. W.A. Johnson; six siblings, Festus, Michael, Hope, Jerry, Troy, and Arthur; two grandchildren, Ty'Quan and Ty'Myra; her "Babe", Bud Stewart; and all of those that she touched in her life.
A celebration of life service will be conducted Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Lee St. Baptist Church 1 Mary St. Bristol, Va. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the hour of service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com
or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice
.
Professional service and care of Mrs. Brenda Greene and her family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc., (423) 764-8584.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.