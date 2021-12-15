Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Baumgardner Hankla
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Brenda Baumgardner Hankla

SEVEN MILE FORD, Va.

Brenda Baumgardner Hankla, 76, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at her sons home in Seven Mile Ford. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hankla Sr.; her parents, William C. Baumgardner and Annie Clapp Baumgardner; and a special aunt who she viewed as a mother, Lib Ratliff.

Survivors include her sons, John Hankla Jr., Clay Hankla and Emylane, and Mark Hankla and wife, Stacey; grandchildren, Diana Mullins and husband, Josh, Hunter Hankla an wife, Tori, Jared Hankla, and Devine Catigog ; great- grandchildren, Joey Mullins, Jeramiah Mullins, and Everett Hankla; sister, Ann Call; several nieces and nephews; and her work family at Smyth County Social Services.

Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Westwood Memorial Gardens in Chilhowie. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Caris Hospice for their loving care of Brenda.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.wfhchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Hankla Family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave, Chilhowie, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Williams Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.