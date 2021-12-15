Brenda Baumgardner Hankla
SEVEN MILE FORD, Va.
Brenda Baumgardner Hankla, 76, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at her sons home in Seven Mile Ford. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hankla Sr.; her parents, William C. Baumgardner and Annie Clapp Baumgardner; and a special aunt who she viewed as a mother, Lib Ratliff.
Survivors include her sons, John Hankla Jr., Clay Hankla and Emylane, and Mark Hankla and wife, Stacey; grandchildren, Diana Mullins and husband, Josh, Hunter Hankla an wife, Tori, Jared Hankla, and Devine Catigog ; great- grandchildren, Joey Mullins, Jeramiah Mullins, and Everett Hankla; sister, Ann Call; several nieces and nephews; and her work family at Smyth County Social Services.
Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Westwood Memorial Gardens in Chilhowie. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Caris Hospice for their loving care of Brenda.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.wfhchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Hankla Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.