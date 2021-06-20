Brenda Sue Mitchell
February 5, 1953 - June 14, 2021
CEDAR BLUFF, Va.
Brenda Sue Mitchell, age 68, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 14, 2021. Born on February 5, 1953, she enjoyed taking care of her home. Her three sons were her life. She was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Aaron Mitchell; father, Donald Cox; brother, Ronnie Cox; and sister, Cathy Allen.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Mitchell; sons, Jason Mitchell of Lebanon, and Jeffrey Mitchell of Cedar Bluff; and mother, Mary Cox of Belfast.
A private graveside service was conducted on June 17, 2021, at Ketron Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.