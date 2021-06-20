Menu
Brenda Sue Mitchell
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
291 Highway 71, Fincastle Road
Lebanon, VA
Brenda Sue Mitchell

February 5, 1953 - June 14, 2021

CEDAR BLUFF, Va.

Brenda Sue Mitchell, age 68, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 14, 2021. Born on February 5, 1953, she enjoyed taking care of her home. Her three sons were her life. She was of the Christian faith.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Aaron Mitchell; father, Donald Cox; brother, Ronnie Cox; and sister, Cathy Allen.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Mitchell; sons, Jason Mitchell of Lebanon, and Jeffrey Mitchell of Cedar Bluff; and mother, Mary Cox of Belfast.

A private graveside service was conducted on June 17, 2021, at Ketron Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.CHfunerals.com, expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I'm so sorry to hear of Brenda's passing. I've wondered about her often. She was a Wonderful Person who loved her family without a doubt. Prayers for you all. Sincerely, Reba Harris
Reba J Harris
Work
June 20, 2021
