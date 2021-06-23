Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Kilby Sauls
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Brenda Kilby Sauls

December 11, 1941 - June 21, 2021

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Brenda Kilby Sauls, 79, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home in Chilhowie.

Survivors include sons, Richard Sauls and wife, Lori, Tim Sauls and wife, Sonya, and Travis Sauls and wife, Yvette, all of Chilhowie; grandchildren, Jared Sauls and wife, Lauren, Logan Sauls, Brandi Richardson, Megan Sauls, Austin Sauls, and Kyra Sauls; great-grandchildren, Everly Ray Sauls, Bryson Zane Sauls, and another on the way; sister, Erma Blevins and husband, D.I.; brother, Richard Kilby and wife, Louise; and several nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home with George Daugherty officiating. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be sons and grandchildren. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Sauls family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave, Chilhowie, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Williams Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. I am sorry for your loss.
Judy Stamper
June 22, 2021
So sorry to hear about Brenda's death. She will be greatly missed at our senior group. She was a special person and we all loved her.
Betty Russell
Friend
June 22, 2021
May God bless and keep you in this time of sorrow. Love, Don and Gina Blevins
Don Blevins
Family
June 22, 2021
Dear family, I am so sorry to hear of Brenda's passing. Our friendship goes back for many many years and we have enjoyed so many good times in Senior Citizens. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during these difficult days that will follow.. Keep your memories close and God will use them to bring comfort during the days ahead. Much love to each of you.
Lenora Brown
Friend
June 22, 2021
Sorry to hear of Brenda's passing, She was a outstanding person and our condolences to her family.

Art and Carolyn Ramey
Arthur Ramey
Coworker
June 22, 2021
Prayers for you all during this time.
Judy Jane Olinger. Taylor
Friend
June 22, 2021
Richard I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Debi Stewart Jones
School
June 24, 2021
To the Sauls family,
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all
Carrol and Tammy Alexander
Friend
June 23, 2021
Brenda was a pleasure to work with and a good friend to have. I will remember and miss her forever.
Carol Chatham
Whitley
Carol Chatham
Friend
June 23, 2021
Travis , Yvette, and entire Sauls family .
Our hearts prayers and love is being sent you're way. God bless and keep wonderful memories alive and close to your
Jo-Ann King
Family
June 23, 2021
So sorry. Your family is in our prayers.
Kenny and Susie Cooper
Friend
June 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of Aunt Brenda's passing. Our prayers are with her family who will miss her dearly.
Doug Cress
Family
June 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of Aunt Brenda's passing. She was very sweet and loving lady. Her love for Zane and family was always evident. Prayers and thoughts as you mourn the loss of a wonderful soul. Blessings! Alan
Alan Bagley
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results