Brenda Kilby Sauls
December 11, 1941 - June 21, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Brenda Kilby Sauls, 79, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home in Chilhowie.
Survivors include sons, Richard Sauls and wife, Lori, Tim Sauls and wife, Sonya, and Travis Sauls and wife, Yvette, all of Chilhowie; grandchildren, Jared Sauls and wife, Lauren, Logan Sauls, Brandi Richardson, Megan Sauls, Austin Sauls, and Kyra Sauls; great-grandchildren, Everly Ray Sauls, Bryson Zane Sauls, and another on the way; sister, Erma Blevins and husband, D.I.; brother, Richard Kilby and wife, Louise; and several nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home with George Daugherty officiating. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be sons and grandchildren. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Sauls family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 23, 2021.