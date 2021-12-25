Brian CoxBrian J. Cox Sr. died in September after 41 days in the James A. Haley VA Hospital in Tampa, Fla. He was 78. He was a graduate of Marion High School and studied accounting at American University. Brian was quick-witted and caring. He was a proud United States Navy veteran who then spent most of his career in hotel management with Marriott and other hotel management groups, which provided him the opportunity to travel and live in many cities including Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Ga., Kansas City, Mo., Richmond, Va., St. Louis, Mo., New Orleans, La., Dallas, Tex., and Tucson, Ariz. He retired in Florida.He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son. Left to cherish his memory are his five children, Jennie McAllister (Matt) and Amy Jeffrey (Stephen) of Virginia, Laurie Pritchett (Trampas) of Alabama, Brian J. Cox Jr. (Renee) of Texas, and Mastin Cox (Quyen) of Nicaragua. In addition, he leaves behind his older brother, Stuart; special companion, Ingrid Horner; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one niece.As he requested, his remains will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico by the family at a later date. The family wishes to thank all of the many staff members who cared for Brian before his passing.