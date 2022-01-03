Menu
Brittney Marie Dishner
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Brittney Marie Dishner

August 23, 1995 - December 31, 2021

CHURCH HILL, Tenn.

Brittney Eichler Dishner, age 26, of Church Hill, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Brittney was preceded in death by her daughter, Gracie Cook; maternal grandfather, David H. Farmer; paternal grandfather, Donald Eichler; uncles, David J. Farmer, and Danny Skeens; and a great-aunt, Ollie Blankenship.

Brittney graduated from Grundy Senior High in 2014. She earned a CNA certificate at her pinning ceremony at Ballad Health on February 21, 2020. Brittney worked at Holston Valley Medical Center and Citibank. She loved to help and care for people, especially her hospital patients. Brittney was such a gracious, loving, caring person with dreams of one day becoming an RN. She enjoyed scrapbooking, hiking, and being with her family. She had a beautiful smile and a heart as big as the world.

Survivors include her wonderful, loving husband, Dakota Dishner and her precious son, Peyton Cook, both of the home; mother and stepfather, Linda and Robert Rich, Chilhowie, Va.; father and stepmother, Tim and Missy Eichler, Elizabethton, Tenn.; maternal grandmother, Alice Farmer, Chilhowie, Va.; paternal grandmother, Imal Eichler, Bristol, Va.; sister, Nickie Johnson and husband Alex, Lebanon, Va.; brother, Winfred Mullins Jr., Abingdon, Va.; stepsister, Tasha Love; stepbrothers, Justin Rich and Cory and Brian Smithpeters; several nieces and nephews; in-laws, Sandy and Danny Spell, Church Hill, Tenn. and Rick and Joanne Dishner, Church Hill, Tenn.; second grandmother, Patsy Hill; longtime friend, Courtney Doss; and family pet, Miss Annabelle.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Kenny Rich and Pastor Frank Branson officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the family of Brittney Dishner.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

307 Old Stage Road Chilhowie, VA

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley’s Funeral Chapel
Chilhowie, VA
Jan
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bradley’s Funeral Chapel
Chilhowie, VA
Jan
5
Interment
Mt. View Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cody, be strong and take care of Peyton. We will all miss her and praying for you all, but just remember
there will be a reunion some day.
Rick & Joanne Dishner
Family
January 6, 2022
I worked with Brittney at Cardiac at HVMC. She was a wonderful girl, worked very hard and loved hard on her patients and they knew it. My daughter has a j pouch and we have had many conversations about how she was feeling. I also was her nurse at HVMC when she was a patient recently. I loved her so. I will miss her terribly. I am so sorry I can not make her service. Ironically, I have to work. I think that would make her laugh! We have our plans and God has His. I know she is resting with no pain. Please know I pray for you all so very often.
Teri Carley (aka Mama Teri)
Teri Catley
Coworker
January 4, 2022
Brittney and my granddaughter Shayna used to hang out together, so that is how I met Brittney. We have stayed in contact through the years and I was so excited for her future. You will be missed Brittney! My sincere condolences to Peyton, Dakota and Linda.
Mary Shaffer
Friend
January 4, 2022
I am so sorry I've Loved Brittany like she was my own daughter I will always love you and the memories we shared the gave her I love you Brittany
Barbie Lynch
Friend
January 4, 2022
She was like obe of my children. I always enjoyed working with her at Holston Valley. Rip baby girl. Til we meet again.
Treasa House
Coworker
January 4, 2022
No amount of words can take away the pain of such loss. You will be so deeply missed Ms. Brittney. Rest in peace sweet young lady.
Marv Salyers
Coworker
January 3, 2022
Britt, I don't know what to say but I'm in shock. You were such a great friend and a heart of gold. I'll never forget the memories of working with each other at cheddars. I love you Britt so much and I will miss you rest easy angel see you again one day.
Tiffany Slemp
Friend
January 3, 2022
Sheriff Blake Andis and the Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their sympathy in the death of Brittany Dishner. If our Sheriff’s Office can be of assistance to you during your time of sadness, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sheriff Andis and Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Blake Andis
January 3, 2022
Leslie & Kathy Fields
Family
January 3, 2022
Praying for Peyton, Dakota, Linda and Alice. I'm so sorry for the loss of Brittney, she will be missed.
William & Bethany Peak
Friend
January 3, 2022
So sorry for your loss. She used to come over and play with our daughter Chloe and she loved playing with Brittney. We will keep you in our prayers. God bless.
Tracy Wise
Family
January 2, 2022
Dakota, our deepest condolences, friend
Dana Caldwell
Friend
January 2, 2022
Owen & Gabby
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results