I worked with Brittney at Cardiac at HVMC. She was a wonderful girl, worked very hard and loved hard on her patients and they knew it. My daughter has a j pouch and we have had many conversations about how she was feeling. I also was her nurse at HVMC when she was a patient recently. I loved her so. I will miss her terribly. I am so sorry I can not make her service. Ironically, I have to work. I think that would make her laugh! We have our plans and God has His. I know she is resting with no pain. Please know I pray for you all so very often.

