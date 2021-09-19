Bruce Cummings
Bruce Cummings, age 81, of Blountville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He is survived by wife, Linda (Cricket) Cummings; son, Blake Cummings; daughter, Leah Cummings; granddaughter, Meggan Word and husband (Chris); brother Garland (Cochise) Cummings; sister, Ruth Payne both of Bristol.
Celebration of Bruce's Life with a Car Show at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., with a Car Show to follow from 2 - 4 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to drive an antique car to show in the parking lot of East Lawn Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com
for the Cummings family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.