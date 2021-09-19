Menu
Bruce Cummings
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
4997 Memorial Blvd
Kingsport, TN
Bruce Cummings

Bruce Cummings, age 81, of Blountville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

He is survived by wife, Linda (Cricket) Cummings; son, Blake Cummings; daughter, Leah Cummings; granddaughter, Meggan Word and husband (Chris); brother Garland (Cochise) Cummings; sister, Ruth Payne both of Bristol.

Celebration of Bruce's Life with a Car Show at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., with a Car Show to follow from 2 - 4 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to drive an antique car to show in the parking lot of East Lawn Funeral Home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Cummings family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
East Lawn Memorial Park
4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
East Lawn Memorial Park
4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN
Cricket so sorry to learn about Bruce. Deepest sympathy.
Eva Sue Fleenor Whitlow
September 19, 2021
