Buel D. Bolt
Buel D. Bolt, 80 of Floyd, went Home to be with his Savior on March 1, 2021.
He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Marie U. Bolt; son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Jaimie Bolt; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Randall Sutphin; and one special grandson, Justin Sutphin.
Private services were held with interment in the Harris Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the Salem VA Medical Center and Intrepid Hospice for all of the people and services provided to make his final days comfortable. They would like to offer a special thank you to Crystal Black, caregiver, and forever known as family.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.