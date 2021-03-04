Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Buel D. Bolt
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Buel D. Bolt

Buel D. Bolt, 80 of Floyd, went Home to be with his Savior on March 1, 2021.

He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Marie U. Bolt; son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Jaimie Bolt; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Randall Sutphin; and one special grandson, Justin Sutphin.

Private services were held with interment in the Harris Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the Salem VA Medical Center and Intrepid Hospice for all of the people and services provided to make his final days comfortable. They would like to offer a special thank you to Crystal Black, caregiver, and forever known as family.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.