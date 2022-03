Buel D. BoltBuel D. Bolt, 80 of Floyd, went Home to be with his Savior on March 1, 2021.He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Marie U. Bolt; son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Jaimie Bolt; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Randall Sutphin; and one special grandson, Justin Sutphin.Private services were held with interment in the Harris Cemetery.The family would like to extend a thank you to the Salem VA Medical Center and Intrepid Hospice for all of the people and services provided to make his final days comfortable. They would like to offer a special thank you to Crystal Black, caregiver, and forever known as family.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com