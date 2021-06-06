Burma Ball
August 9, 1945 - June 4, 2021
Mr. Burma Sue Kiser Ball, age 75, of Council, Virginia, was called home by her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 4, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home from the effects of dementia with her husband, daughter, and caregiver by her side.
Born on August 9, 1945, in Pound, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Verlie and Lucille Blair Kiser. A lifelong resident of the southwest Virginia area, she had retired from Buchanan County School Systems as a cafeteria worker, a job that she dearly loved. She enjoyed gardening, but most of all spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, and will be missed by all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Charles Ball; and four sisters, Lois Clement, Geraline Stidham, Jackie Branham, and Betty Motes.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of almost fifty-eight years, Charles Clyde Ball; her only daughter, Lisa Ball Hart and husband, Todd, of Abingdon; grandchildren, Kelia Hart Viers and husband, Jeremy, Lukas Todd Hart, and Jordan Loyie Hart; great-granddaughter, Aubree Viers all of Abingdon; two brothers, Garland Kiser and wife, Joanne, of Pound and Larry Kiser of Wise; one sister, Christine Stratton of Norton; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harold Ball and Mary Alice of Orlando, Florida, Frank D. Ball and Hilda of Roanoke, Jack Ball and Lorene of Davenport, Don Keen and Joan of Oakwood, Goebel Stevens of Davenport, James Ball of Council, Phyllis Sheets of North Tazewell, Barbara Davidson and Harlan of Council, Joyce Miller of Norton, and Annie Ball of Lebanon; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends also survive.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to her caretaker, Barbara Davidson, and MSA Hospice.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel in Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. James Tiller, the Rev. Roy Lee Wilson, and the Rev. Dee Ball officiating. Interment will follow in the Ball Cemetery at Council, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Don Keen, Jack Ball, Greg Ball, Lukas Hart, Jeremy Viers, Larry Viers, James W. Ball, and James Hale. Honorary pallbearers will be John Hale, Tivis Boyd, and Jack Presley.
The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. on Sunday, where an evening song service will be conducted at 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 6, 2021.