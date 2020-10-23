Carl B. Addison
September 8, 1942 - October 19, 2020
Carl B. Addison, 78, of Bristol, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born in Dunbar, Va., on September 8, 1942, a son of the late Thomas A. and Mary Burnette Addison of Bristol, Va. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Belle Meadows Baptist Church where he attended for many years. Carl worked at Bristol Regional Medical Center before retiring from his position after 32 faithful years. He enjoyed gem mining and spending time with his grandkids. Carl was always the type of person that was there for you no matter the circumstances. He would kindly give you the shirt off his own back.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Shirley Addison of Bristol, Tenn; sons, Charlie Addison and wife, Angie, and Tyrone Addison; daughters, Michelle Price and husband, Billy, and Carla Harmon and husband, David; grandchildren, Samuel Addison, Kayla Addison, Jeremiah Addison, Hannah Cross and husband, Jonathan, Megan Addison, Joshua Price, and Greyson Harmon; sisters, Carol Claymon of Bristol, Va., Sheila Lang of Bloomingdale, Ill., Emily Cozzens of Virginia Beach, Va., and Martha Sue Hill of Alexandria, Va.; brother, Franklin D. Addison of Hudson, Wisc.; daughter-in-law, Lisa Addison; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Todd Crusenberry officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tenn. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missionary Fund at Belle Meadows Baptist Church, 619 Wagner Road, Bristol, VA 24201.
The family would like to recognize Pastor Emeritus Charlie Baker for the many years he pastored Carl.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mr. Addison and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 23, 2020.