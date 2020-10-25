Carl B. Addison
September 8, 1942 - October 19, 2020
Carl B. Addison, 78, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn.
The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Todd Crusenberry officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tenn. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mr. Addison and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 25, 2020.