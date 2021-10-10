Carl L. Fritz
June 3, 1927 - October 8, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Mr. Carl L. Fritz, 94, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Mr. Fritz was born in Konnarock, Va. to the late Bert and Mabel Greer Fritz.
Carl honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He loved working outdoors, trips to the beach, and loved his church family at Roberts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where he was a member, deacon, adult Sunday school teacher, and also chairman of the board.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Fritz was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Fritz Smith; six brothers, Raymond Fritz, Homer Fritz, James Fritz, Dean Fritz, Robert Fritz, and Doral Fritz.
Mr. Fritz is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Gail Whited Fritz; one sister, Ann Fritz Phillips; one grandson, Matthew (Amanda) Smith; one great-granddaughter, Ensley Smith; son-in-law, Johnny (Lavone) Smith; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Frost Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rex Mallory and Pastor Jerry Fritz officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va.
Serving as pallbearers will be Rick Hall, Johnny Smith, Matthew Smith, Jack Brook, Will Fritz, and Dewey Sweet. Honorary pallbearers, Graham Sweet, Skip Combs, Valous Stamper, Donnie Fritz, Basil Suits, Tom Shepherd, Buddy Shepherd, and Steve Brook.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to, Sabrena Terry his caregiver, Johnston Memorial Hospital nursing staff, Damascus Life Saving Crew, and Dr. Dye.
