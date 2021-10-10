Menu
Carl L. Fritz
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Carl L. Fritz

June 3, 1927 - October 8, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Mr. Carl L. Fritz, 94, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Mr. Fritz was born in Konnarock, Va. to the late Bert and Mabel Greer Fritz.

Carl honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He loved working outdoors, trips to the beach, and loved his church family at Roberts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where he was a member, deacon, adult Sunday school teacher, and also chairman of the board.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Fritz was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Fritz Smith; six brothers, Raymond Fritz, Homer Fritz, James Fritz, Dean Fritz, Robert Fritz, and Doral Fritz.

Mr. Fritz is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Gail Whited Fritz; one sister, Ann Fritz Phillips; one grandson, Matthew (Amanda) Smith; one great-granddaughter, Ensley Smith; son-in-law, Johnny (Lavone) Smith; several nieces and nephews also survive.

A visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Frost Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rex Mallory and Pastor Jerry Fritz officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va.

Serving as pallbearers will be Rick Hall, Johnny Smith, Matthew Smith, Jack Brook, Will Fritz, and Dewey Sweet. Honorary pallbearers, Graham Sweet, Skip Combs, Valous Stamper, Donnie Fritz, Basil Suits, Tom Shepherd, Buddy Shepherd, and Steve Brook.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to, Sabrena Terry his caregiver, Johnston Memorial Hospital nursing staff, Damascus Life Saving Crew, and Dr. Dye.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Carl Fritz.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Oct
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
