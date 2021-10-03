Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carl R. Moore
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Carl R. Moore

February 26, 1930 - September 30, 2021

The Honorable Carl R. Moore, Bristol, Tenn., left this life with the same grace and dignity that he carried throughout his time on earth. He was recognized by all as a True Gentleman. Carl was born on February 26, 1930, and died peacefully at home surrounded by love on September 30, 2021. He was married to the love of his life, Elliott G Moore. The father of four children, he was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Janet Lynn. He is survived by daughter, Cynthia Moore Lotz of Fort Lauderdale and her son, Tyler; daughter, Dana Moore and her husband, Jack Isenhour of Nashville; and son, Randy Moore of Piney Flats and his children, Keaton and Adair. He leaves many friends, considered his "chosen family", and his dog family, Poppy and Billy.

As both an elected official and a proud community member, he played a key role in the success of Bristol, and Tennessee, by balancing the preservation of the past with an eye on the future. While he is known mostly for the development of the Bristol International Speedway and Dragway, as well as various hotel and apartment ventures, he took great pride in the restoration of the Paramount Theatre for the Arts, and the landmark Bristol Train Station Depot. He and his daughter Dana were instrumental in passage of federal and state legislation designating Bristol as "The Birthplace of Country Music."

While serving in both the Tennessee House of Representatives and as Majority Leader of the Tennessee State Senate, he focused on bringing jobs and roads to Northeast Tenn., and making sure Nashville knew "the State does not end in Knoxville." Although he was a proud Democrat, he worked across the aisle all his life to get things done, developing many of his strongest bonds in politics with his Republican friends. During his decades of service, he championed public education through legislation and his service on the Tenn. Board of Regents. He fought for mental health resources for all, and recognized the Arts and Tourism as not only adding quality to life, but as economic development tools for communities. He was instrumental in the creation of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, and was honored to serve on its inaugural board. As a member of ROTC and the US Army, he took great pride in his most recent service as a member of the Tennessee Veteran's Home Board.

His slogan for his 1976 Senate campaign was "Bring Back Common Sense Government," and he often said we need more of that today. Every candidate for statewide office knew their campaign was not complete without a stop at the Moore family lake house on Boone Lake for a Meet-and-Greet or a fundraiser.

Despite his tireless dedication to the community, he was never happier than when he was with Elliott. Powerhouses individually, they because an unstoppable force for good during their 35-year marriage. He loved his family, his farm and his animals, being on or near any body of water. He was a dedicated Lion's Club member for more than 6 decades, loved his Alabama football, the Lunch Bunch, The Has Beens, Pal's milkshakes, and a cold beer. He greatly enjoyed his many friendships, especially with Father Joe Dunagan.

There will be a private church service at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Once the pandemic is over, there will be Celebrations of Life he so richly deserves, in both Bristol and Nashville.

If you would like to honor his memory, the family requests donations to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland Street, Bristol, VA 24201, or Bristol Speedway Children's Charities, 151 Speedway Drive, Bristol TN 37620.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Moore family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Akard Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Akard Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
As a long time friend of the family, I truly send my condolences to all of you. I have so many great memories of Carl that I will cherish forever. My husband, children and I send our love.
Andrea Clark, Oregon
October 9, 2021
At this sad time of loss, I am remembering how Carl helped us shepherd The Tennessee Performing Arts Center idea through the Tennessee Legislature. Once we opened in 1980 [after 8 years of planning and building], Carl graciously accepted a TPAC Board position to help us make it a place for all Tennesseans. I will always remember his selfless devotion to the project. Martha Ingram
Martha Ingram, Nashville, TN
Friend
October 4, 2021
Randy and family I am sorry for your loss. What a wonderful long life full of achievements. The gentleman and leader will be greatly missed in Bristol. Cherish all of your many exciting and heartfelt memories together.
Catherine Freeman Allison
October 4, 2021
Our prayers and condolences are with you and the family.
The Hughes Family
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results