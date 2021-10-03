At this sad time of loss, I am remembering how Carl helped us shepherd The Tennessee Performing Arts Center idea through the Tennessee Legislature. Once we opened in 1980 [after 8 years of planning and building], Carl graciously accepted a TPAC Board position to help us make it a place for all Tennesseans. I will always remember his selfless devotion to the project. Martha Ingram

Martha Ingram, Nashville, TN Friend October 4, 2021