Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carl Baker Troxel
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Carl Baker Troxel

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Carl Baker Troxel, 79, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home after a bout with health issues. He was preceded in death by his father, Neil Troxel; his mother, Helen Troxel; and his son, Kenny Troxel.

Survivors include his loving companion, Dorothy Phillips; his daughter, Pam Troxel; two sisters, Peggy Keith and Charlotte and Ed Mason; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Callie.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in the Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Donald Mutter officiating. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com.

Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Troxel Family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Williams Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
The Martin family was saddened to hear of Carl's passing. Prayers for his family. Many good memories of Carl from over the years, everything from fishing to trading. The Martin's (Brenda, Dougie, AJ & Teresa)
Teress Harris
Family Friend
December 18, 2020
Charlotte and.family, May God bless you with the peaceful memories and hold you in His care.
John and Connie Stamper
Classmate
December 17, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Carl's passing. There was never a yard sale we attended that we didn't see Carl. He was a friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this stressful time.
Lenora & Tom Brown
Family Friend
December 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. Carl was a friend and I remember how he loved to go to yard sales and he loved to trade. He was ways selling or trading something. He was a friend that our family remember fondly. This is a sad time for all who knew and loved him. PRAYERS
Sue and Charlie Johner
Friend
December 15, 2020
Pam I am so sorry for your loss. I will always remember Uncle Carl and the funny faces he would make and his love of fishing.
Sheila Miller
Family
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about Carl passing, may the Lord be with you during this difficult time. I have lots of fond memories of Carl.
Baker and Lynn martin
Family Friend
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results