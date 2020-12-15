Carl Baker Troxel
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Carl Baker Troxel, 79, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home after a bout with health issues. He was preceded in death by his father, Neil Troxel; his mother, Helen Troxel; and his son, Kenny Troxel.
Survivors include his loving companion, Dorothy Phillips; his daughter, Pam Troxel; two sisters, Peggy Keith and Charlotte and Ed Mason; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Callie.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in the Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Donald Mutter officiating. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
.
Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Troxel Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.