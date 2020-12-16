Prayers for comfort, as peace is knowing Anita is eternally singing God's praises in Heaven. As a young girl, I was blessed to attend Dickenson First Presbyterian Church until my teenage years. Both Ckynard & Anita always treated me as family and was always eager to teach me, as well as all the other children, about our Lord. When I had my first child, the first visit we made was to Ckynard & Anita's house. Somewhere amongst my multitude of photographs I have one of Cly holding her & she was smiling. Both of them were so tickled and Anita glowed! Heaven is rejoicing, while she will be so dearly missed here on earth!

