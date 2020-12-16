"Anita" Carmen Anderson Belcher
"Anita" Carmen Anderson Belcher, 91 years of age, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her home of over 70 years, surrounded by members of her family.
The Bible clearly states that, because of the blood sacrifice of Christ Jesus her savior, she was immediately transported into the literal presence of God, in unimaginable Glory, (2 Corinthians 5:8)
Anita was born on March 19, 1929, in Haysi, Virginia, to the Rev. Elihu Anderson and Anne Fuller Anderson. Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 66 years, Clynard "C.C." Belcher, her parents; her brother, Airman 1st Class Thomas Lee Anderson; her sister, Virginia Anderson Treadway; and her first child, Clynard Terrence Belcher.
Anita is survived by four children and their spouses, Rebecca Belcher Morecraft and husband, the Rev. Joseph Morcraft III, Judy Belcher Rogers and husband, the Rev. Wayne Rogers, Hugh Belcher and wife, Julie Olliges Belcher, and Kerry Belcher and wife, Rita Belcher. She is further survived by a niece, Patrica Ann Treadway, 24 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Born into this world of humble beginnings, weighing about 2 pounds, in the small town of Haysi, Virginia, the heart of the coalfields of the Appalachian mountains. She was commissioned by God Almighty to be an ambassador to The Lord Jesus Christ, and servant to her husband, family and fellow man wherever she saw a need. As a kind Irishman once said, "she was a force of nature," a kindhearted yet determined fighter for every cause she deemed worthy of standing up for. A champion of Haysi, Dickenson County, Virginia, the South at large, and America she contended to the end to record the stories of the "Mountaineers" and their struggles, triumphs and histories into hundreds of articles and essays, poems, and songs. Among her callings and achievements are included, Public School Teacher, Home School Teacher, Staff writer for The Dickenson Star(Mountain Echos) Founder and co-founder of many Christian and civic organizations including Church Youth Groups, Annual Vacation Bible Schools, Dickenson County Chamber of Commerce, Haysi Fall Festival, Several State and local Beautification projects, Head of Dickenson County Litter Awareness and Trash Removal programs, and designed programs to preserve local History to Schoolchildren, Founder of "Women in the Church," to name a few. She loved to read, write, dispense sage wisdom, cook, garden, decorate, teach, sing, tell stories, hiking, ginsenging, sightseeing while traveling locally, as well as around the world, especially with her lifelong companion, her husband "Cly."
Most of all, Anita loved sharing the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ with friends, family and determinedly, with every stranger she came in contact with. Her unflagging love for humans of every race and culture was undeniable, and oft times was returned. The embodiment of the Proverbs 31 woman, "her children now arise and call her blessed, and her husband most often did praise her." "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints."
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in memory of Anita to the "Anita Belcher fund for families in need" Make your donation out to and send to Dickenson First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 289 Haysi, VA 24256. Thank you for your heart-felt contributions. No public services are scheduled due to Covid-19. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.haysifuneral.com
Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
