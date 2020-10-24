Carol Ann Kinser Conley



November 24, 1963 - October 18, 2020



Carol Ann Kinser Conley, 56 years old, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1963, in Bluefield W.Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Harrison Miller "Buddy" Kinser and brother, Todd Harrison Kinser.



Carol was married to Anthony "Tony" Conley and was a loving mother of two children, Greta Ann Conley, and Anthony Denver Conley (Kayla), all who survive her. She is also survived by her mother, Ann Pruitt Kinser of Wytheville, Va.; sisters, Cynthia Kinser Mulford (Clay) and Janet Kinser Pennington (Russell) and brother, Jeff Kinser (Cristy). Other family include nieces, Leslie Skidmore (Chris), Julia Walser (Taylor), Kaitlin Kinser; and a nephew, Brett Pennington (Sarah). She is also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family, and friends.



Carol graduated from Little French Beauty Academy and worked as a hairstylist for several years. She was later employed at Tultex as well as GIV in Bastian, Va. She loved to travel and especially loved the beach. Carol loved the color purple, and the family hopes you will remember her when you see the color.



The family requests donations are made to the Bland County Rescue Squad.



A memorial service will be held at Bastian Union Church in Bastian, Va., on Saturday October 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. She has been cremated according to her wishes.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2020.