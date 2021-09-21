Carol J. Milhorn
December 19, 1936 - September 18, 2021
Carol J. South Milhorn, age 84, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 19, 1936 in Bristol, Tenn. a daughter of the late Hubert L. and Ruby Williams South. Carol was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Bluff City. She was preceded in death her brother, Herman South; sisters, Ruth McCormick and Betty Richard.
Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years Robert "R.E." Milhorn; sons, Mark Edward Milhorn, Barry Franklin Jessee and wife, Tamra; daughter, Lisa Milhorn Hawkins and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Christopher Johnston and Susan, Chad Jessee, Nicole Jessee, Micah Jessee, Ryan Milhorn; great-grandchildren, Luke Johnston, Hayden Johnston; sisters, June Simmons, Nancy Lambert and husband Ed; sister-in-law, Doris Carr; several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Mountain Home Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tenn. with Pastor Scott Watson and Pastor John Cowell officiating. Pallbearers will be Christopher Johnston, Luke Johnston, Hayden Johnston, Ryan Milhorn, Chad Jessee, Tim Campbell, Tracy Campbell, Jeff Tester and Eddie Lambert.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 37959 Hwy 390, Bluff City, TN 37618.
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 21, 2021.