Carol Dean Tuell
August 16, 1929 - March 20, 2022
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Carol Dean Walton Tuell, age 92, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Abingdon Health and Rehab Center.
Carol was born on August 16, 1929, to the late Wayne and Ruth Reedy Walton. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Dan Tuell; her son, Danny Wayne Tuell; her daughters, Barbara Houck, and Margie Houck; and her brothers, Jack Walton and Jimmy Walton; and four grandchildren.
Carol was the president of the senior citizens of Chilhowie for over 20 years. She worked as a funeral assistant at Newberry Funeral Home, and then Bradley's Funeral Chapel, for nearly 30 years. Carol will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She touched the lives of many members of the community and her family takes comfort in knowing she is in heaven rejoicing, and walking the streets of gold with her beloved husband, Dan.
Survivors include her son, Timmy Tuell and wife, Joyce, of Saltville; daughter, Jackie Keesling and husband, Richard, of Marion; sister, Norma Jean Blevins; sister-in-law, Margaret Walton; 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 18 great great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m., on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with the Rev. Cody Sturgill and the Rev. Chuck Herrell officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., prior to the funeral, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery in Chilhowie. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradelysfh.com
Bradley's Funeral Chapel, Chilhowie, is serving the family of Carol Dean Tuell.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2022.