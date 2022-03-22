Menu
Carol Dean Tuell
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bradley’s Funeral Chapel
Carol Dean Tuell

August 16, 1929 - March 20, 2022

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Carol Dean Walton Tuell, age 92, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Abingdon Health and Rehab Center.

Carol was born on August 16, 1929, to the late Wayne and Ruth Reedy Walton. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Dan Tuell; her son, Danny Wayne Tuell; her daughters, Barbara Houck, and Margie Houck; and her brothers, Jack Walton and Jimmy Walton; and four grandchildren.

Carol was the president of the senior citizens of Chilhowie for over 20 years. She worked as a funeral assistant at Newberry Funeral Home, and then Bradley's Funeral Chapel, for nearly 30 years. Carol will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She touched the lives of many members of the community and her family takes comfort in knowing she is in heaven rejoicing, and walking the streets of gold with her beloved husband, Dan.

Survivors include her son, Timmy Tuell and wife, Joyce, of Saltville; daughter, Jackie Keesling and husband, Richard, of Marion; sister, Norma Jean Blevins; sister-in-law, Margaret Walton; 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 18 great great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m., on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with the Rev. Cody Sturgill and the Rev. Chuck Herrell officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., prior to the funeral, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery in Chilhowie. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradelysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel, Chilhowie, is serving the family of Carol Dean Tuell.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bradley’s Funeral Chapel
Chilhowie, VA
Mar
24
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Bradley’s Funeral Chapel
Chilhowie, VA
Mar
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery
Chilhowie, VA
Tim, you're in out thoughts and prayers.
Ricky and Donna Elmore
Friend
March 23, 2022
So sorry for your loss! Prayers for the family.
DOTTIE Walters
Friend
March 22, 2022
Jackie Sue & Timmy, I am so sorry to read about your sweet momma’s death! Carol Dean and Dan were very special folks to the McFarlane family. Your mom was a doll who never met a stranger. I could have talked to her for hours..and I did on several occasions! Again, you may not remember me, but when Dan was our pastor at Gethsemane Baptist, we loved him!
Donna VanHoy
Friend
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results