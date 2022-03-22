Jackie Sue & Timmy, I am so sorry to read about your sweet momma’s death! Carol Dean and Dan were very special folks to the McFarlane family. Your mom was a doll who never met a stranger. I could have talked to her for hours..and I did on several occasions! Again, you may not remember me, but when Dan was our pastor at Gethsemane Baptist, we loved him!

Donna VanHoy Friend March 21, 2022