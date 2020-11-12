Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carolyn Ann Wickline
Carolyn Ann Wickline

Carolyn Ann Wickline, of Indian Valley, Va., went peacefully into the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Brammer Hixon and Rubie Lee Dickerson; sister, Audrey Akers; beloved brother, Carl Anthony Hixon; and niece, Tammy Sowers Reed.

She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 25 years, Michael K. Phillips; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Reed (Chris) and Mary Wickline Quesenberry (Brian); grandchildren, Jenna, Jessica, Bradley, Logan, and Tanner B.; step-grandchildren, Dakota, Makenna, Brayden, Tanner R, Rachel, Dale, Ashley, and Emily; sisters, Anna Snavely and Debbie Charlene Harvey; sister-in-law, Angela Hixon, two nieces and a nephew.

The family will have a private service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com.

The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gardner Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.