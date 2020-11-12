Carolyn Ann Wickline
Carolyn Ann Wickline, of Indian Valley, Va., went peacefully into the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Brammer Hixon and Rubie Lee Dickerson; sister, Audrey Akers; beloved brother, Carl Anthony Hixon; and niece, Tammy Sowers Reed.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 25 years, Michael K. Phillips; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Reed (Chris) and Mary Wickline Quesenberry (Brian); grandchildren, Jenna, Jessica, Bradley, Logan, and Tanner B.; step-grandchildren, Dakota, Makenna, Brayden, Tanner R, Rachel, Dale, Ashley, and Emily; sisters, Anna Snavely and Debbie Charlene Harvey; sister-in-law, Angela Hixon, two nieces and a nephew.
The family will have a private service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.