Carolyn BaileyCarolyn Bailey, 84, Bristol, Tenn., died on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at BRMC.Private services will be at a later date.In-lieu-of flowers, memorials may be made in Carolyn's name to First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F. St., Elizabethton, TN 37643. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Bailey family, 423-928-6111.